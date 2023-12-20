First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

