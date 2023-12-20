First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $10.85 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $601,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

