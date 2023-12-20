FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

FirstService stock opened at C$219.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$160.72 and a 12 month high of C$223.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$203.36.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 7.4272791 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

