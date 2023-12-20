Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.41. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.18 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth $151,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 31.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 383.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

