Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.13. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 4,200 shares changing hands.
Focus Graphite Trading Up 7.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.