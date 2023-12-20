Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTV. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $193,761,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.