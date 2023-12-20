Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 272,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. Insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

