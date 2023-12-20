Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,575 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $8,478,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE NEP opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.