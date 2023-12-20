Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after buying an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

