Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,458.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 64,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $260.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

