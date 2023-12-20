Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

