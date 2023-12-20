Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

