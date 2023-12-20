Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 587 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

