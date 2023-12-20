Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,345 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

