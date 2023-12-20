Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,148 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after buying an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,392,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,013,000 after buying an additional 684,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

