Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AMJ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
