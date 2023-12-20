Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMJ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.