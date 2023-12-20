Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,830,000 after buying an additional 87,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

