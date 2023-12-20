Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,206 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,479 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.