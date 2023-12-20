Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 71,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 25,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

