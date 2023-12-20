Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.45. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 13.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after buying an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

