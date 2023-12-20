General Partner Inc. Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

General Partner Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 13.1% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Price Performance
AAPL opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.67. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
