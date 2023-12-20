Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

