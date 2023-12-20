GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Shares of GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.

GLI Finance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70.

GLI Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.