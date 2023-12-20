Global Payments’ (GPN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.96.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.32 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.