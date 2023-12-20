Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

