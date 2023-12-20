Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,754 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 109.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,709,502. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day moving average of $447.24. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

