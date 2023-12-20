Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

