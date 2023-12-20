Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $32,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $105.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

