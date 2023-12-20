Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $149.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.95.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

