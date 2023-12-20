Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,147 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after buying an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average of $159.79. The firm has a market cap of $376.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.