Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 27,124 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,124 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

