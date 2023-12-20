Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 45,147 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,147 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $376.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

