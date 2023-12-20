Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,531 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of KR opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

