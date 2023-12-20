Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.