Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.38. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 189 shares trading hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Down 8.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.