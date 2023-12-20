H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares trading hands.

HEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins cut H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$4.00 to C$4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

