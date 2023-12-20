Head to Head Survey: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 8.29% 533.40% 16.23% Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 0 3 9 0 2.75 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus target price of $84.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Oddity Tech has a consensus target price of $48.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Colgate-Palmolive.

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and Oddity Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $17.97 billion 3.58 $1.79 billion $1.92 40.69 Oddity Tech $478.94 million 5.20 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Oddity Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, Soupline, and Cuddly to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions in dogs and cats under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

