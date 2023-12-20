Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.65. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.