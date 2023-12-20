Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Purchases 1,340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

