Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Sells 6,637 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 21.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

