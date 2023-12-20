Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 220 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $308.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 175.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.