Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 3,960 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DB opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

