Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 10,124 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

