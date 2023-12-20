Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 971 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

