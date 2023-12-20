Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $45,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

