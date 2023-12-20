Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $45,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of ON stock opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

