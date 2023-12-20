Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $54,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.