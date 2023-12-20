Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $9.46 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

