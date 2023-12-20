Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

