Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLV opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

